Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Engineer Support Battalion Awarded 2nd Quarter FY'23 Fight Tonight Award

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Bickel 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, attend the “Fight Tonight” awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, Apr. 5, 2023.

    The commanding general selected 7th Engineer Support Battalion as the second quarter of FY2023 based on a wholistic concept of readiness, which includes the easily measurable aspects of individual, equipment, and training readiness, as well as the less measurable aspects that multiply a unit's combat effectiveness like cohesion, esprit de corps, trust up and down the chain of command, and individual discipline and integrity.

    The 1st MLG “Fight Tonight” award is part of the 1st MLG’s commitment to provide a logistical force capable of fighting on a moment’s notice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 18:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879416
    VIRIN: 230407-M-XH327-760
    Filename: DOD_109571285
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Engineer Support Battalion Awarded 2nd Quarter FY'23 Fight Tonight Award, by SSgt David Bickel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Award
    1stMLG
    Fight Tonight
    7thESB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT