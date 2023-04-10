7th Engineer Support Battalion Awarded 2nd Quarter FY'23 Fight Tonight Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, attend the “Fight Tonight” awards ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, Apr. 5, 2023.



The commanding general selected 7th Engineer Support Battalion as the second quarter of FY2023 based on a wholistic concept of readiness, which includes the easily measurable aspects of individual, equipment, and training readiness, as well as the less measurable aspects that multiply a unit's combat effectiveness like cohesion, esprit de corps, trust up and down the chain of command, and individual discipline and integrity.



The 1st MLG “Fight Tonight” award is part of the 1st MLG’s commitment to provide a logistical force capable of fighting on a moment’s notice.