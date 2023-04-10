JPMRC-Alaska 23-02 Heavy Equipment Load

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel with the 19th Airlift Wing partner with U.S. Army forces to load heavy equipment onto a C-130J Hercules during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson - JBER, Alaska, March 24, 2023. JPMRC 23-02 focuses on large-scale combat operations and is a cold-weather training event that includes situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold-weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 17:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879409
    VIRIN: 230329-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_109571107
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    TAGS

    Alaska
    mobility
    readiness
    JPMRC

