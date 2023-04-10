Personnel with the 19th Airlift Wing partner with U.S. Army forces to load heavy equipment onto a C-130J Hercules during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson - JBER, Alaska, March 24, 2023. JPMRC 23-02 focuses on large-scale combat operations and is a cold-weather training event that includes situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold-weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 17:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879409
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-VL365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109571107
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JPMRC-Alaska 23-02 Heavy Equipment Load, by A1C Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT