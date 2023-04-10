JPMRC-Alaska 23-02 Heavy Equipment Load

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879409" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Personnel with the 19th Airlift Wing partner with U.S. Army forces to load heavy equipment onto a C-130J Hercules during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson - JBER, Alaska, March 24, 2023. JPMRC 23-02 focuses on large-scale combat operations and is a cold-weather training event that includes situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold-weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)