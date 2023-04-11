Who is The Best? The Finale!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879404" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Finale. Four grueling days and sleepless nights tested 78 Soldiers’ resolution to win. Few understood what they had gotten themselves into. Most lost the will to persist. Six wanted it at all costs.

#whoisthebestleader

#ArmyMedicine

#MRCWest

#BestLeader2023

#Readiness

#USArmy

#MRCWestBestLeader

#whoisthebest

Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.