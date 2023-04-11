Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Who is The Best? The Finale!

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    The Finale. Four grueling days and sleepless nights tested 78 Soldiers’ resolution to win. Few understood what they had gotten themselves into. Most lost the will to persist. Six wanted it at all costs.
    Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 16:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879404
    VIRIN: 230412-O-JU906-972
    PIN: 230412
    Filename: DOD_109571048
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

