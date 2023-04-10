Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Peggy Podcast Ep. 4

    NH, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Nelson Perron, the commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, the command chief of the 157th ARW, discuss the the past month for the Wing, shout out a few outstanding Airmen and give an outlook of upcoming exercises and events in the fourth episode of the Peggy Podcast April 12, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The command team empowers Airmen with knowledge to be bold, ready owners. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 16:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 879403
    VIRIN: 230412-Z-TW741-1001
    Filename: DOD_109571042
    Length: 00:15:19
    Location: NH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    157th Air Refueling Wing

