    MSgt Rhonnie Bronson Mariner Shout-Out

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Master Sergeant Rhonnie Bronson, 48th Intelligence Support Squadron Cyber Operations Support Flight Chief, delivers a message to her hometown team, the Seattle Mariners.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 15:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 879398
    VIRIN: 230411-F-WC934-1001
    Filename: DOD_109571006
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, MSgt Rhonnie Bronson Mariner Shout-Out, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    MLB2023

