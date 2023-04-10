Air Force Master Sergeant Rhonnie Bronson, 48th Intelligence Support Squadron Cyber Operations Support Flight Chief, delivers a message to her hometown team, the Seattle Mariners.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 15:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|879398
|VIRIN:
|230411-F-WC934-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109571006
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MSgt Rhonnie Bronson Mariner Shout-Out, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT