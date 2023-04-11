The 139th Airlift Wing hosted a career fair at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 11 and 12, 2023. The career fair provided local high school students with the opportunity to tour the base and see careers within the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 15:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879393
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-FP794-455
|Filename:
|DOD_109570954
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Career Fair, by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT