Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Career Fair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Airlift Wing hosted a career fair at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 11 and 12, 2023. The career fair provided local high school students with the opportunity to tour the base and see careers within the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 15:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879393
    VIRIN: 230412-F-FP794-455
    Filename: DOD_109570954
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Career Fair, by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT