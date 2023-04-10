Air National Guards hosts Air Defender '23 Media Day

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.05.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Air National Guard hosted an international media day at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 5, to highlight Air Defender 2023, a German-led, multinational, live fly exercise.

    ANG Director, Lt. Gen. Michael Lot, and chief of the German Air Force, Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, briefed members of the media and fielded questions.

    Gerhartz and Loh toured the JBA flightline showcasing many of the U.S. aircraft assets and talked with aircrew members that will participate in the exercise.

    Approximately 1,000 Guard Airmen and nearly 100 ANG aircraft from 35 states will deploy to Europe for the largest Air Force redeployment exercise conducted since the inception of NATO.

    Air Defender allows the National Guard to strengthen the longstanding relationships with its allies and partners, while also projecting air power by participating in the international exercise.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

