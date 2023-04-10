AFIMSC summit fosters networking, Air and Space Force-wide solutions (Captioned)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly 200 Air and Space Force installation leaders attend the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Mission Support Leaders' Summit April 11-13, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. With a theme of Strengthening the Department of the Air Force's Power Projection Platforms, the summit fostered collaboration and prompted discussions about trends and issues impacting the installation and mission support community. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen)