Nearly 200 Air and Space Force installation leaders attend the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Mission Support Leaders' Summit April 11-13, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. With a theme of Strengthening the Department of the Air Force's Power Projection Platforms, the summit fostered collaboration and prompted discussions about trends and issues impacting the installation and mission support community. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 14:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879381
|VIRIN:
|230411-F-HE309-601
|Filename:
|DOD_109570843
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFIMSC summit fosters networking, Air and Space Force-wide solutions, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
