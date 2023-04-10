Use of Force Incident,
Sasabe, Arizona.
March 14, 2023.
Body Worn Camera Video Release.
Press Release:
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/speeches-and-statements/use-force-incident-leaves-one-man-dead-following-pursuit-suspected
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879371
|VIRIN:
|230314-H-D0456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109570663
|Length:
|00:07:52
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Use of Force Incident, Sasabe, Arizona. March 14, 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT