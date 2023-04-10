Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Use of Force Incident, Sasabe, Arizona. March 14, 2023

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Use of Force Incident,
    Sasabe, Arizona.
    March 14, 2023.
    Body Worn Camera Video Release.

    Press Release:
    https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/speeches-and-statements/use-force-incident-leaves-one-man-dead-following-pursuit-suspected

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879371
    VIRIN: 230314-H-D0456-001
    Filename: DOD_109570663
    Length: 00:07:52
    Location: AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Use of Force Incident, Sasabe, Arizona. March 14, 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Border Patrol
    CBP
    Use of Force
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

