As part of DEOMI's ongoing guest speaker series, the institute recently welcomed Dr. Jessica Wildman
a tenure associate professor in industrial organizational psychology with the Florida institute of
technology. But, what is industrial organization phycology? Richard Feagler, brings us the story.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 14:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879361
|VIRIN:
|230407-O-UF629-0001
|PIN:
|15
|Filename:
|DOD_109570619
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEOMI Minute Episode 15, by Richard Feagler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
