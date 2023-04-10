Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEOMI Minute Episode 15

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Richard Feagler 

    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute

    As part of DEOMI's ongoing guest speaker series, the institute recently welcomed Dr. Jessica Wildman
    a tenure associate professor in industrial organizational psychology with the Florida institute of
    technology. But, what is industrial organization phycology? Richard Feagler, brings us the story.

    This work, DEOMI Minute Episode 15, by Richard Feagler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

