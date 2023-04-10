Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEOMI Minute Episode 14

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Richard Feagler 

    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute

    For the first time in several years, DEOMI brought back it's Guest Speaker Series, featuring Gary Richardson, a retired Airman and former DEOMI staff member. The series was held on Feb. 22, 2023, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. The purpose of this series is to bring scholars and leaders, whose fields of study encompass diversity and inclusion, here. Their research, scholarship, and advocacy will help enhance DEOMI's efforts to present diverse ideas, perspectives and viewpoints that inspire a greater understanding and appreciation for inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility for DEOMI staff, students, and the diversity and inclusion community at large. (Story by: Richard Feagler, DEOMI)

