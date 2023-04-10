DEOMI Minute Episode 14

For the first time in several years, DEOMI brought back it's Guest Speaker Series, featuring Gary Richardson, a retired Airman and former DEOMI staff member. The series was held on Feb. 22, 2023, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. The purpose of this series is to bring scholars and leaders, whose fields of study encompass diversity and inclusion, here. Their research, scholarship, and advocacy will help enhance DEOMI's efforts to present diverse ideas, perspectives and viewpoints that inspire a greater understanding and appreciation for inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility for DEOMI staff, students, and the diversity and inclusion community at large. (Story by: Richard Feagler, DEOMI)
