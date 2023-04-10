Due to the worldwide Corona Virus pandemic, there have been no in person classes here at DEOMI for more than two years, until now. Richard Feagler, brings us the story.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 14:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879357
|VIRIN:
|220426-O-UF620-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109570614
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEOMI Minute Episode 10, by Richard Feagler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
