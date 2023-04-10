Just two-days after International Holocaust Remembrance Day was observed around the world, Jennifer Ciardelli, Director of Leadership Programs at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. spoke to students in DEOMI’s Equal Opportunity Advisors Course about one of the darkest chapters in human history. Richard Feagler, brings us the story.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879355
|VIRIN:
|190301-O-UF620-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109570608
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEOMI Minute Episode 6, by Richard Feagler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
