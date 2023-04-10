Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEOMI Minute Episode 6

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2019

    Video by Richard Feagler 

    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute

    Just two-days after International Holocaust Remembrance Day was observed around the world, Jennifer Ciardelli, Director of Leadership Programs at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. spoke to students in DEOMI’s Equal Opportunity Advisors Course about one of the darkest chapters in human history. Richard Feagler, brings us the story.

    Location: US

