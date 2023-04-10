Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEOMI Minute Episode 2

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2018

    Video by Richard Feagler 

    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute

    A graduation ceremony took place at DEOMI recently, as 96 students representing all branches of the military officially became certified as Equal Opportunity Advisors. Richard Feagler, brings us the story.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2018
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 14:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879349
    VIRIN: 180508-O-UF620-0001
    Filename: DOD_109570601
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    This work, DEOMI Minute Episode 2, by Richard Feagler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DEOMI Minute

