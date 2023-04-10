Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over The Sound

    MS, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    81 TRW Commander Col Billy Pope and City of Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich invite the public to attend Thunder Over The Sound Air & Space Show at Keesler AFB and Biloxi Beach on April 29th & 30th.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879342
    VIRIN: 230412-F-PI774-517
    Filename: DOD_109570455
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    MS
    Biloxi
    USAF Thunderbirds
    81 TRW
    Thunder Over The Sound Air & Space Show

