81 TRW Commander Col Billy Pope and City of Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich invite the public to attend Thunder Over The Sound Air & Space Show at Keesler AFB and Biloxi Beach on April 29th & 30th.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 11:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MS, US
