B-Roll: Recon Marines, Indonesian Korps Marinir fly Pumas during annual reconnaissance exercise

U.S. Marines with 2nd Platoon, Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct an RQ-20 Puma flight and instruct members of the 2nd Intai Amfibi Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, during a reconnaissance exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 10, 2023. The Marines of 1st Recon Bn. conduct the bilateral training exercise annually to foster a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect between Indonesian service members and 1st MARDIV Marines and promote cultural exchange and understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emeline Molla)