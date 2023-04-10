Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distracted Driving PSA

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This video was created for the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico April 12, 2023. This video demonstrates the dangers of distracted driving. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 11:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879336
    VIRIN: 230412-F-ST571-1001
    Filename: DOD_109570387
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Safe Driving
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    377th Air Base Wing
    Distracted Driving
    Team Kirtland
    Drive Safe

