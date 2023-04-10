Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Brigade hosts Sexual Assault Self-Defense Event

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ingrid Brown, a sexual assault response coordinator for 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, invites Soldiers to a sexual assault self-defense class on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 12, 2023. The self-defense event, as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, takes place at the Fort Stewart combatives center from April 20-21. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 11:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879329
    VIRIN: 230412-A-FW799-930
    Filename: DOD_109570356
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Brigade hosts Sexual Assault Self-Defense Event, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Self-defense
    Fort Stewart
    SHARP
    ROTM
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
    combatives 3rd ID

