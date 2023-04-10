Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child

    NE, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The 55th Wing Commander, Col. Kristen Thompson and the Command Chief, CMSgt Melissa Royster kick off the Month of the Military Child at Offutt AFB, Nebraska.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 11:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879316
    VIRIN: 230412-F-JH094-148
    Filename: DOD_109570217
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: NE, US

    This work, Month of the Military Child, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing
    55th FSS

