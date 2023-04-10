Cole Kmet visits KMC, hosts youth football camp (A-Roll)

Professional football player, Cole Kmet, visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community from March 31 to April 2, 2023. Kmet engaged with service members through a meet and greet at the Commissary on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as well as a camp for youth athletes. Participating children were taught football fundamentals and skills and competed in scrimmages with Kmet in attendance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
INTERVIEW SUBJECTS:
Cole Kmet, Professional football player
Dolores Stanley, Ramstein Air Base grocery manager
|04.02.2023
|04.12.2023 08:57
|Interviews
|879289
|230402-F-GM327-1003
|DOD_109569944
|00:02:46
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|1
|1
