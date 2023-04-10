Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks Marking the 25th Anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement

    IRELAND

    04.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden delivers remarks marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and underscoring the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 08:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 879288
    Filename: DOD_109569914
    Length: 00:25:11
    Location: IE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    POTUS
    Joe Biden

