President Biden Delivers Remarks Marking the 25th Anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement

President Joe Biden delivers remarks marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and underscoring the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 08:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|879288
|Filename:
|DOD_109569914
|Length:
|00:25:11
|Location:
|IE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
