    Specialized Fueling Operation at Ramstein Air Base (1080p Interview)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.03.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Veno, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels equipment supervisor, leads a specialized fueling operation (SFO) on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2023. The SFO was the first of its kind at Ramstein Air Base and ensured Agile Combat Employment readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 08:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 879286
    VIRIN: 230403-F-VM922-1006
    Filename: DOD_109569867
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Specialized Fueling Operation at Ramstein Air Base (1080p Interview), by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POL
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    86 LRS

