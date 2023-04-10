Professional football player, Cole Kmet, visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community from March 31 to April 2, 2023. Kmet engaged with service members through a meet and greet at the Commissary on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as well as a camp for youth athletes. Participating children were taught football fundamentals and skills and competed in scrimmages with Kmet in attendance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 08:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879283
|VIRIN:
|230402-F-GM327-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109569861
|Length:
|00:06:33
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cole Kmet visits KMC, hosts youth football camp (Pro Camp B-Roll), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
