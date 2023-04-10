Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cole Kmet visits KMC, hosts youth football camp (Pro Camp B-Roll)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Professional football player, Cole Kmet, visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community from March 31 to April 2, 2023. Kmet engaged with service members through a meet and greet at the Commissary on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as well as a camp for youth athletes. Participating children were taught football fundamentals and skills and competed in scrimmages with Kmet in attendance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879283
    VIRIN: 230402-F-GM327-1004
    Filename: DOD_109569861
    Length: 00:06:33
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cole Kmet visits KMC, hosts youth football camp (Pro Camp B-Roll), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NFL
    camp
    Commissary
    Ramstein Air Base

