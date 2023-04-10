Cole Kmet visits KMC, hosts youth football camp (Pro Camp B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Professional football player, Cole Kmet, visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community from March 31 to April 2, 2023. Kmet engaged with service members through a meet and greet at the Commissary on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as well as a camp for youth athletes. Participating children were taught football fundamentals and skills and competed in scrimmages with Kmet in attendance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)