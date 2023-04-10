U.S. Marines with Service Company, 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, repair the road on Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, April 7-10, 2023. The Marines conducted the route improvements to maintain proficiency in their military occupational skills. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 02:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879269
|VIRIN:
|230411-M-TU861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109569412
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Comm. Bn. Kin Blue Beach Road Repair, by LCpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT