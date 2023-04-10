Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Comm. Bn. Kin Blue Beach Road Repair

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.07.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with Service Company, 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, repair the road on Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, April 7-10, 2023. The Marines conducted the route improvements to maintain proficiency in their military occupational skills. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 02:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879269
    VIRIN: 230411-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_109569412
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Comm. Bn. Kin Blue Beach Road Repair, by LCpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ENGINEER
    MARINES
    III MEF
    ROAD REPAIR
    7TH COMM BN
    KIN BLUE BEACH
    III MIG

