Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosted an Easter celebration on main base Hario housing. The event brought over 75 families together to celebrate and connect for the Holiday. (U.S. Navy video taken by Petty Officer Third Class Mass Communication Specialist Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 01:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879268
|VIRIN:
|230410-N-PE072-955
|Filename:
|DOD_109569366
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 CFAS Hario Easter Celebration, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
