    2023 CFAS Hario Easter Celebration

    JAPAN

    04.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosted an Easter celebration on main base Hario housing. The event brought over 75 families together to celebrate and connect for the Holiday. (U.S. Navy video taken by Petty Officer Third Class Mass Communication Specialist Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 01:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879267
    VIRIN: 230410-N-PE072-880
    Filename: DOD_109569365
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 CFAS Hario Easter Celebration, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN SASEBO
    CFAS
    EASTER FESTIVAL
    HARIO HOUSING

