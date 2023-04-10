Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan For the Full: "Operation Pack-Up"

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    In this For the Full video, Airmen assigned to the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron discuss "Operation Pack-Up" at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 6, 2023. The operation entails the temporary relocation of 8th Fighter Wing aircraft, equipment and Airmen to Osan Air Base, ROK to continue the wing's flying operations while the runway at Kunsan undergoes repairs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 01:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879265
    VIRIN: 230412-F-HV886-5002
    Filename: DOD_109569336
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    South Korea
    Kunsan
    Pacific Air Forces
    7th Air Force
    runway closure

