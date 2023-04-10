AFN Kunsan For the Full: "Operation Pack-Up"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this For the Full video, Airmen assigned to the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron discuss "Operation Pack-Up" at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 6, 2023. The operation entails the temporary relocation of 8th Fighter Wing aircraft, equipment and Airmen to Osan Air Base, ROK to continue the wing's flying operations while the runway at Kunsan undergoes repairs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)