In this For the Full video, Airmen assigned to the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron discuss "Operation Pack-Up" at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 6, 2023. The operation entails the temporary relocation of 8th Fighter Wing aircraft, equipment and Airmen to Osan Air Base, ROK to continue the wing's flying operations while the runway at Kunsan undergoes repairs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 01:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879265
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-HV886-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_109569336
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan For the Full: "Operation Pack-Up", by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
