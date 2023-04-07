On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines in Okinawa hold the annual Okinawas Strongest competition; In the Philippines, Balikatan 23 starts off and held a ceremony for the construction of a new community healthcare building; and the U.S. Air Forces pop-rock ensemble, Final Approach perform in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 20:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879255
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-F3202-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109568854
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: April 7, 2023, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
