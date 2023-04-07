Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: April 7, 2023

    JAPAN

    04.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines in Okinawa hold the annual Okinawas Strongest competition; In the Philippines, Balikatan 23 starts off and held a ceremony for the construction of a new community healthcare building; and the U.S. Air Forces pop-rock ensemble, Final Approach perform in Japan.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Length: 00:02:00
    TAGS

    News
    Okinawa
    Balikatan
    Final Approach
    PNB
    Pacific News

