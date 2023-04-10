Interagency ground crew and Nevada Air National Guard members conduct training on the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A ground crew comprised from various federal and state agencies and a flight crew from the Nevada Air National Guard trains on and practices using the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., April 11, 2023. The Wyoming Air National Guard and Nevada Air National Guard are conducting their 2023 spring training this week in preparation for the 2023 wildfire season.