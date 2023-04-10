Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interagency ground crew and Nevada Air National Guard members conduct training on the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System

    CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Garrett Wake 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A ground crew comprised from various federal and state agencies and a flight crew from the Nevada Air National Guard trains on and practices using the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., April 11, 2023. The Wyoming Air National Guard and Nevada Air National Guard are conducting their 2023 spring training this week in preparation for the 2023 wildfire season.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879250
    VIRIN: 230411-Z-QD586-1002
    Filename: DOD_109568732
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Interagency ground crew and Nevada Air National Guard members conduct training on the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Modular Airborne FireFighting System
    152 AW
    MAFFS AEG
    2023 MAFFS
    Nevada ANG

