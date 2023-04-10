A ground crew comprised from various federal and state agencies and a flight crew from the Nevada Air National Guard trains on and practices using the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., April 11, 2023. The Wyoming Air National Guard and Nevada Air National Guard are conducting their 2023 spring training this week in preparation for the 2023 wildfire season.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 19:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879250
|VIRIN:
|230411-Z-QD586-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109568732
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Interagency ground crew and Nevada Air National Guard members conduct training on the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
