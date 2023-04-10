Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with  Secretary of Defense Austin, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Manalo, and Philippine Senior Under Secretary and Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Galvez

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with  Secretary of Defense Austin, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Manalo, and Philippine Senior Under Secretary and Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Galvez.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 17:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 879242
    Filename: DOD_109568408
    Length: 00:39:29
    Location: DC, US

    Secretary Blinken
    Secretary of Defense Austin
    Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Manalo
    Philippine Senior Under Secretary
    Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Galvez

