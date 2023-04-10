Brenden Shean, a military child and hockey player, has been selected to represent North America at the Bauer World Cup in Aoste, Italy in 2023.
Brenden's dedication to the sport of hockey has led to this incredible opportunity. He's been dreaming of playing for the U.S. hockey team in the Olympics for as long as he can remember and now he's one step closer to making it a reality. With the support of his friends, coach, and family, Brenden is ready to take on the world.
Watch as he practices his drills and shows off his skills in a pickup game on Fort Bragg, N.C., April 6, 2023. Brenden's journey is a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and teamwork.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 16:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879240
|VIRIN:
|230406-A-NJ170-162
|Filename:
|DOD_109568383
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Hometown:
|WATERTOWN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child; Brenden Shean, by SPC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT