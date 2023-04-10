Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child; Brenden Shean

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Brenden Shean, a military child and hockey player, has been selected to represent North America at the Bauer World Cup in Aoste, Italy in 2023.

    Brenden's dedication to the sport of hockey has led to this incredible opportunity. He's been dreaming of playing for the U.S. hockey team in the Olympics for as long as he can remember and now he's one step closer to making it a reality. With the support of his friends, coach, and family, Brenden is ready to take on the world.

    Watch as he practices his drills and shows off his skills in a pickup game on Fort Bragg, N.C., April 6, 2023. Brenden's journey is a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and teamwork.

    This work, Month of the Military Child; Brenden Shean, by SPC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hockey
    military child
    SFAC
    SFAB
    Cape Fear Warriors
    Bauer World Cup

