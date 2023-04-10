Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Philippine Leaders Hold Talks

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meet with high-ranking officials from the Philippines at the State Department in Washington. Representing the Philippines are Officer in Charge of the National Defense Carlito Galvez Jr. and Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 17:23
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:39:27
    Location: DC, US

