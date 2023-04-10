U.S., Philippine Leaders Hold Talks

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meet with high-ranking officials from the Philippines at the State Department in Washington. Representing the Philippines are Officer in Charge of the National Defense Carlito Galvez Jr. and Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 17:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|879239
|Filename:
|DOD_109568365
|Length:
|00:39:27
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
