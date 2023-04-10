Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractors move third World War II-era barracks building at Fort McCoy, Part VIII

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., along with support from Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., move a third World War II-era building from the 1600 block to the 1800 block on the cantonment area April 4, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. They moved two other buildings previously on Feb. 24 and March 2, 2023. The contractors are relocating and repairing four barracks buildings, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The plan is to relocate the buildings to the new locations before the ground thaws, then lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by summer 2023. This was the first time in Fort McCoy's history a barracks building was moved like this. The buildings were originally constructed in 1942 when the "New Camp" at then-Camp McCoy was built during World War II. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879228
    VIRIN: 230404-A-OK556-353
    Filename: DOD_109568152
    Length: 00:01:43
    Language: English
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    World War II-era barracks
    barracks move
    Fort McCoy cantonment area

