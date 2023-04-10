Contractors move third World War II-era barracks building at Fort McCoy, Part VII

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., along with support from Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., move a third World War II-era building from the 1600 block to the 1800 block on the cantonment area April 4, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. They moved two other buildings previously on Feb. 24 and March 2, 2023. The contractors are relocating and repairing four barracks buildings, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The plan is to relocate the buildings to the new locations before the ground thaws, then lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by summer 2023. This was the first time in Fort McCoy's history a barracks building was moved like this. The buildings were originally constructed in 1942 when the "New Camp" at then-Camp McCoy was built during World War II. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)