Sgt. Michael Carbajal, an information technology specialist, at the 91st Training Division, talks about some of his motivations and challenges during the Best Warrior Competition. Some of his hobbies are hiking, camping, fishing, drawing and time in the gym.
"Powder river. Let'er Buck"
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 12:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879218
|VIRIN:
|230404-A-UC014-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109567512
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eagle eye on the prize, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT