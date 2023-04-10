Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle eye on the prize

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Capt. Christina Winters 

    84th Training Command

    Sgt. Michael Carbajal, an information technology specialist, at the 91st Training Division, talks about some of his motivations and challenges during the Best Warrior Competition. Some of his hobbies are hiking, camping, fishing, drawing and time in the gym.

    "Powder river. Let'er Buck"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879218
    VIRIN: 230404-A-UC014-1003
    Filename: DOD_109567512
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle eye on the prize, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #91sttrainingdivision #84thtrainingcommand #ArmyReserve #Bestwarrior #people #readiness #beallyoucan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT