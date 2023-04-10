Eagle eye on the prize

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Michael Carbajal, an information technology specialist, at the 91st Training Division, talks about some of his motivations and challenges during the Best Warrior Competition. Some of his hobbies are hiking, camping, fishing, drawing and time in the gym.



"Powder river. Let'er Buck"