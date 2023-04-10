Little Rock, AR – The community of Jacksonville recovers from storm damage caused by the recent tornadoes, while FEMA personnel helps survivors at a newly opened DRC in N. Little Rock.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 12:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879217
|VIRIN:
|230410-D-DR336-579
|Filename:
|DOD_109567465
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Tornadoes: Jacksonville Storm Damage and N. Little Rock DRC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT