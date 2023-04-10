Aspirations for SOAR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879216" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Dalton Buser, an Observer, Coach, Trainer, at the 86th Training Division, talks about some of his motivations and challenges during the Best Warrior Competition. Some of his duties include training and preparing combatant commands for deployments and forward contingency operations.



“Black Hawk Division”