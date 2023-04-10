Sgt. Dalton Buser, an Observer, Coach, Trainer, at the 86th Training Division, talks about some of his motivations and challenges during the Best Warrior Competition. Some of his duties include training and preparing combatant commands for deployments and forward contingency operations.
“Black Hawk Division”
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 12:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879216
|VIRIN:
|230404-A-UC014-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109567452
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|GEARY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aspirations for SOAR, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT