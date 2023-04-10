Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month PSA

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Video by Daniel Eby, Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove, Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson and Richard McManus

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    SAAPM is a month dedicated to base-wide efforts to bring awareness to the negative impact of sexual assault and the resources available to sexual assault victims at Luke AFB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 13:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879214
    VIRIN: 230401-F-YA302-001
    Filename: DOD_109567420
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month PSA, by Daniel Eby, A1C Mason Hargrove, A1C Katelynn Jackson and Richard McManus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    SAPR
    56th Fighter Wing

