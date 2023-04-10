Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mustangs drive hard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Capt. Christina Winters 

    84th Training Command

    Spc. Rebecca Elliot, an administrative specialist at the 86th Training Division, talks about some of her motivations to drive on in the Best Warrior Competition. Some of her downtime activities include spending time with her family, working on her degree, and putting in hours at the office.

    "Black Hawk Division”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879212
    VIRIN: 230404-A-UC014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109567390
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: MIDLAND, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustangs drive hard, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #86thtrainingdivision #84thtrainingcommand #ArmyReserve #bestwarrior #people #readiness #Beallyoucan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT