Mustangs drive hard

Spc. Rebecca Elliot, an administrative specialist at the 86th Training Division, talks about some of her motivations to drive on in the Best Warrior Competition. Some of her downtime activities include spending time with her family, working on her degree, and putting in hours at the office.



"Black Hawk Division”