    Lightning strikes in the best warrior competition

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Capt. Christina Winters 

    84th Training Command

    Staff Sgt. Scotty Cook, an operations NCO with the 78th Training Division, talks about his experiences in the Best Warrior Competition and how communications lead to better outcomes. His key observations during this event revolve around communication and how teamwork leads to better outcomes. Continue following for more stories from our unit competitors during this years Best Warrior Competition!

    “Lightning Strikes”

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 11:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 879207
    VIRIN: 230403-A-UC014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109567298
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning strikes in the best warrior competition, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #78thtrainingdivision #84thtrainingcommand #ArmyReserve #people #readiness #Bestwarrior #beallyoucan

