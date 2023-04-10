Lightning strikes in the best warrior competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Scotty Cook, an operations NCO with the 78th Training Division, talks about his experiences in the Best Warrior Competition and how communications lead to better outcomes. His key observations during this event revolve around communication and how teamwork leads to better outcomes. Continue following for more stories from our unit competitors during this years Best Warrior Competition!



“Lightning Strikes”