    No sunshine here

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Capt. Christina Winters 

    84th Training Command

    The Best Warrior Competition doesn’t stop if it’s raining. Soldiers from the 84th Training Command, 108th Training Command (Initial Entry Training), U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), and Army Reserve Aviation Command give their all in adverse weather conditions during the Army Combat Fitness Test.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 11:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879197
    VIRIN: 230331-A-UC014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109567124
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    #84thtrainingcommand #108thtrainingcommand #USACAPOC #ARAC #ArmyReserve #people #readiness #bestwarr

