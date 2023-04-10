2023 Month of the Military Child at Fort McCoy WI.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



April is the Month of the Military Child

In recognition of our awesome military children, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Steve Messenger and acting Garrison Command Sergeant Major, First Sgt. Jacob Pattison are joined by some of those great kids for this year's celebration video. Check it out below!

A special thanks to School Superintendents Mr. Sam Russ from the Sparta Area School District and Dr. Mike Hanson from the Tomah Area School District for joining us to celebrate.