Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Month of the Military Child at Fort McCoy WI.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    April is the Month of the Military Child
    In recognition of our awesome military children, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Steve Messenger and acting Garrison Command Sergeant Major, First Sgt. Jacob Pattison are joined by some of those great kids for this year's celebration video. Check it out below!
    A special thanks to School Superintendents Mr. Sam Russ from the Sparta Area School District and Dr. Mike Hanson from the Tomah Area School District for joining us to celebrate.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 11:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879195
    VIRIN: 230401-A-VQ984-860
    Filename: DOD_109567104
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Month of the Military Child at Fort McCoy WI., by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Fort McCoy WI
    DFMWR
    Fort McCoy MVI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT