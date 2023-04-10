April is the Month of the Military Child
In recognition of our awesome military children, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Steve Messenger and acting Garrison Command Sergeant Major, First Sgt. Jacob Pattison are joined by some of those great kids for this year's celebration video. Check it out below!
A special thanks to School Superintendents Mr. Sam Russ from the Sparta Area School District and Dr. Mike Hanson from the Tomah Area School District for joining us to celebrate.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879195
|VIRIN:
|230401-A-VQ984-860
|Filename:
|DOD_109567104
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Month of the Military Child at Fort McCoy WI., by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
