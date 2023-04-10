Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards AFB helps kicks off the Month of the Military Child with special event

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Video by Harley Huntington 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Millions of military family storytime moments are missed because of military life challenges. These moments of bonding, connection, and learning are crucial for military families. To honor the Month of the Military Child, Edwards AFB helped combat this challenge by hosting the United through Reading Mobile Story Station Spring Roadshow at the Base Exchange on Edwards AFB, April 1.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879193
    VIRIN: 230410-F-CC248-0001
    Filename: DOD_109567086
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Edwards AFB helps kicks off the Month of the Military Child with special event, by Harley Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    quality of life
    military families
    military children
    edwards air force base
    month of the military child
    412th Test Wing

