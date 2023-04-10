Edwards AFB helps kicks off the Month of the Military Child with special event

Millions of military family storytime moments are missed because of military life challenges. These moments of bonding, connection, and learning are crucial for military families. To honor the Month of the Military Child, Edwards AFB helped combat this challenge by hosting the United through Reading Mobile Story Station Spring Roadshow at the Base Exchange on Edwards AFB, April 1.
