Best warrior aspirations for technician

Spc. Joshua Phillips, a technician with the G6 at the 87th Training Division, talks about some of his motivations and lessons learned from this years Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Knox, Ky. Some of his hobbies include hunting, fishing and hiking.
“Ready to Serve”
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 11:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|879191
|VIRIN:
|230401-A-UC014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109567052
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
