Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best warrior aspirations for technician

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Video by Capt. Christina Winters 

    87th Training Division

    Spc. Joshua Phillips, a technician with the G6 at the 87th Training Division, talks about some of his motivations and lessons learned from this years Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Knox, Ky. Some of his hobbies include hunting, fishing and hiking.

    “Ready to Serve”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 11:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 879191
    VIRIN: 230401-A-UC014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109567052
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best warrior aspirations for technician, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #87thtrainingdivision #84thtrainingcommand #ArmyReserve #command #people #readiness #Bestwarrior #be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT