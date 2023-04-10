Best warrior aspirations for technician

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Joshua Phillips, a technician with the G6 at the 87th Training Division, talks about some of his motivations and lessons learned from this years Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Knox, Ky. Some of his hobbies include hunting, fishing and hiking.



“Ready to Serve”