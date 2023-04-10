Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stalwart and strong in the best warrior competition

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Capt. Christina Winters 

    87th Training Division

    Staff Sgt. Homer Pennington from Rochester, New York, and the 87th Headquarters Company Supply Sgt., gives a shout to his unit representing the 87th at the Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Knox, Ky. The BWC tests the physical and mental limits of its competitors with the ACFT, shooting matches, German Armed Forces Proficiency events, land navigation day and night, River assaults, ruck marches, obstacle courses and much more!

    “Ready to Serve”

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 10:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 879187
    VIRIN: 230330-A-UC014-1002
    Filename: DOD_109566933
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: ROCHESTER, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stalwart and strong in the best warrior competition, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #87thtrainingdivision #84thtrainingcommand #ArmyReserve #command #people #readiness #bestwarrior #be

