Stalwart and strong in the best warrior competition

Staff Sgt. Homer Pennington from Rochester, New York, and the 87th Headquarters Company Supply Sgt., gives a shout to his unit representing the 87th at the Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Knox, Ky. The BWC tests the physical and mental limits of its competitors with the ACFT, shooting matches, German Armed Forces Proficiency events, land navigation day and night, River assaults, ruck marches, obstacle courses and much more!
“Ready to Serve”
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 10:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|879187
|VIRIN:
|230330-A-UC014-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109566933
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|ROCHESTER, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
