    NJNG Ghillie Wash

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Video by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Michael Earling and Spc. Anthony Dewees, with the Reconnaissance and Sniper Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, talk about their ghillie wash experience at the Fort Dix Ranges on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 25, 2023. During a ghille wash the Soldiers use sand, water and mud, all in an effort to perfect their suits camouflage. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 10:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879180
    VIRIN: 230325-Z-IB607-2001
    Filename: DOD_109566760
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    sniper
    ghillie suit
    camo
    camouflage
    New Jersey National Guard
    ghillie wash

