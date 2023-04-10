NJNG Ghillie Wash

U.S. Army Pfc. Michael Earling and Spc. Anthony Dewees, with the Reconnaissance and Sniper Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, talk about their ghillie wash experience at the Fort Dix Ranges on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 25, 2023. During a ghille wash the Soldiers use sand, water and mud, all in an effort to perfect their suits camouflage. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
|03.25.2023
|04.11.2023 10:05
|Package
|879180
|230325-Z-IB607-2001
|DOD_109566760
|00:02:00
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|1
|1
