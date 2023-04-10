Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The hunt for best warrior begins with 1st Lt. Cathryn Draicchio

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Capt. Christina Winters 

    84th Training Command

    1st Lt. Cathryn Draicchio, a staff officer at the 84th Training Command, flexes her muscles as she competes for the Best Warrior at Fort Knox, Ky. Some of her hobbies include exercising, hiking, and hanging out with her boyfriend and his dog. See if she has what it takes as we continue to highlight Soldiers in the 84th as they compete to be the best warrior!

    “Strike Hard”

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 10:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 879179
    VIRIN: 230430-A-UC014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109566755
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, The hunt for best warrior begins with 1st Lt. Cathryn Draicchio, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #91sttrainingdivision #84thtrainingcommand #ArmyReserve #bestwarrior #people #readiness #beallyoucan

