    Pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    230404-N-NO067-0001 NAPLES, Italy (April 4, 2023) The Naval Support Activity Naples community highlighted Child Abuse Prevention Month by placing pinwheels at the entrance of NSA Naples Support Site. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 10:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 879173
    VIRIN: 230404-N-NO067-0001
    Filename: DOD_109566625
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    This work, Pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naples
    Navy
    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Pinwheels
    Support Site

