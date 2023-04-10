Pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

230404-N-NO067-0001 NAPLES, Italy (April 4, 2023) The Naval Support Activity Naples community highlighted Child Abuse Prevention Month by placing pinwheels at the entrance of NSA Naples Support Site. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
