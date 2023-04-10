7th MSC Celebrates the Army Reserve Birthday

The U.S. Army Reserve celebrates 115 years of service. Throughout history and today, the strength of the Army Reserve comes from the ability of its citizen soldiers to integrate their military career into their civilian life.
As we navigate an unpredictable future, today's Army Reserve is more consequential than ever.
