    7th MSC Celebrates the Army Reserve Birthday

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    The U.S. Army Reserve celebrates 115 years of service. Throughout history and today, the strength of the Army Reserve comes from the ability of its citizen soldiers to integrate their military career into their civilian life.

    As we navigate an unpredictable future, today's Army Reserve is more consequential than ever.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 04:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879152
    VIRIN: 230404-A-JU900-446
    Filename: DOD_109565983
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    7th Mission Support Command
    U.S. Army Europe - Africa

