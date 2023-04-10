7th MSC Celebrates the Army Reserve Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Reserve celebrates 115 years of service. Throughout history and today, the strength of the Army Reserve comes from the ability of its citizen soldiers to integrate their military career into their civilian life.



As we navigate an unpredictable future, today's Army Reserve is more consequential than ever.